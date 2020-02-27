Gauri Khan Turns Host

Maison & Objet, a trade fair with a global reputation for its displays of the creative lifestyle and interior décor, is hosting its 25th-anniversary celebrations in India at Gauri Khan Designs. Architecture and design stalwarts Pritesh Modi of Vita Moderna, Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Rugs and Vivek Talwar of Nitco Tiles are joining Raj Anand and Caroline Biros of Maison & Objet in hosting leaders of India’s design community.

Gauri Khan’s own association with the trade fair goes back many years. She has not only visited the show frequently, but also showcased her collection Sankhedu, promoting heritage craft in contemporary form, at the fair. Designers Ashiesh Shah, Amrish Patel, Darshan Soni among others will present their collection. Also attending the do is French Consul General, Sonia Barbry.