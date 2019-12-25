Gas pipe leakage, strict actions to be taken

In case of a leakage in gas pipeline caused by a third-party, criminal case and civil suit will be filed against the perpetrator and strict action will be taken, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said.

Speaking at a safety workshop organised by GAIL (India) Limited on Tuesday, the commissioner pointed out that the entity should become proactive in spreading awareness among the public and first responders about things to do in case of pipeline breach as well as the helpline numbers in such situations.

“Our pipeline network is safe but due to so many utilities carrying out infrastructure works in the city, they are prone to third-party-induced damages. To minimise the risk, we have installed safety markers and warning labels at every 50 metre of the pipeline,” said Vivek Wathodkar, chief general manager, GAIL.

“Over the next year, Bengaluru will undergo massive expansion with many civic infrastructure projects such as Metro expansion. This calls for increased collaboration between civic agencies and GAIL,” said Rao.

Responding to the commissioner, P Murugesan, executive director, GAIL, said the firm will consider introducing shorter helpline numbers for the convenience of callers. While in 2018, there were more than 330 incidents of damage to pipelines due to digging of roads by a third party, in 2019, more than 240 such cases were registered.