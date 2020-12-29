Garbage dumping, sewage choking Harohalli Lake

Harohalli Lake, situated on Kanakapura Road, is facing a slow death, thanks to unchecked sewage inflow and garbage dumping.

As the lake is maintained by the local gram panchayat, Balaji Doraiswamy, a citizen who owns a farm about 10km from the waterbody, tried to take up the issue with the panchayat development officer many times, besides writing to the deputy commissioner of Ramanagara.

“When I spoke to the PDO, he said they have no other choice but to dump waste near the lake. He, in fact, offered me money to take it away. I am just a commoner and the government should intervene and help the panchayat sort out this mess,” Balaji said.

Lake experts point out that most lakes on the city’s outskirts are victims of garbage dumping and sewage inflow due to multiple reasons. Nagesh Aras, a lake expert, said: “Most areas that were recently developed have no sewerage network. As a result, residents have to dump sewage in the open, which just follows the gradient of the ground and flows into the lake, because it is naturally the lowest point in the terrain.”

In an ideal village set-up, garbage collection doesn’t happen and it is either converted into manure or biogas.

He added, “Earlier, villagers would generate very little wet waste, which was consumed by their own cattle. But with changing lifestyle, residents of villages on the outskirts of the city produce a large volume of garbage, including dry waste, but the gram panchayats do not have the infrastructure to process that volume.”

Harohalli Lake draws over 87 different species of birds, besides having a verdant aquatic life and biodiversity. At any given point, at least a 100 lotuses dot the lake. “This is the right time for them to intervene and save the lake. Otherwise, restoration work will only get costlier,” said Balaji.

The lake’s buffer zones are being used as landfills, which is bound to kill the waterbody as leachate flows into it. In addition to this, non-biodegradable material tend to harm aquatic life in many ways.

“Any town or rural planning should mandatorily include solid and liquid waste management area in their land-usage plan and strictly adhere to it… Waterbodies like Hennagara Lake and Chikkabanavara Lake are in the panchayat’s jurisdiction. Better planning and specific allotment of land for solid and liquid waste management at all local governance levels is the need of the hour. As per laws and court orders, such activities which pose a threat to the waterbodies can be considered criminal acts,” said lake expert V Ramprasad.

The PDO was not available for comments.