Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

It is that time of the year when devotees welcome Lord Ganpati home with utmost devotion and gusto. It is believed that Bappa visits the abode of his devotees, stays there for a while and blesses them before taking leave but only with a promise to return the next year. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra.

The 10-day long festival will be celebrated this year with precautions as deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning. Social distancing, wearing masks and gloves is the norm of the day, today.

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, we tell you how to perform the special ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ puja (prayer) at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timings: Ganesha Chaturthi on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat – 11:06 AM to 01:42 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 36 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time to avoid Moon sighting – 09:07 AM to 09:26 PM

Duration – 12 Hours 19 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020

Sit down with folded hands and take a note of all that goes into invoking the divine power with traditional rituals and customary practices.

We start the Chaturthi puja by bringing the ‘Ganpati’ idol home. The Chaturthi is believed to be the most auspicious day for getting the idol of our favourite lord home. However, when you set out to bring one, do keep the following things ready: Aggarbatti & Dhoop (joss sticks/incense), Aarti Thali (plate with lamps), Supari (areca/betel nuts), Paan leaf (betel leaf), a separate cloth for covering the Ganesh idol, another piece of Cloth for Sandli (made of sandalwood, used for carrying the lord), lastly Sandli.

Procedure of Ganpati puja:

The ‘Ganapati’ idol puja starts with lighting the agarbatti-dhoop placed in an aarti thali. Then, place the paan leaf with a supari resting on top of it on the floor in front of the sandli. Don’t forget to chant the golden mantra of ‘Om Gan Ganpatiye Namah’. If there is a pandit (priest) performing the puja for you, then do place some dakshina (offering) for him and also for the artisans, who beautifully create such murtis (idols). For people, who bring in the ‘Ganesh’ idol home before Chaturthi, need to cover the face of the murti with a cloth, and take it off only on the day ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ puja is performed during murti sthapna (instalment of the idol). Now, once you have your lord with you and are eager to step inside the premises of your home, don’t forget to ask one of the family members to bring a bowl of rice. Shower the rice (kacha (raw) rice) on the murti before bringing it inside. Also, on Chaturthi, before placing the Ganesh idol on his sthaan (pedestal), put some kacha rice on it and rest a Supari, Haldi (turmeric), KumKum (red coloured sacred powder), Abhil and Dakshina.

The main puja requirements:

After placing the newly-bought Ganpati idol home and that too following the exact rituals—there are certain requirements necessary to be met with. For example, we need red flowers, druva grass blades, modak (jaggery filled sweet), coconut, red chandan (sandalwood paste), incense and aggarbattis.

Fold your hands and close your eyes, for the God is listening.