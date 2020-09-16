Ganja grower says its cattle appetizer

Hubli

Hubli Rural police on Tuesday seized 18.4kg ganja plants from an agriculture field near Kusugal.

Police had arrested the accused, Chandrashekhar Bannikoppa of Kusugal, on Sunday. On Tuesday, he spilled beans on growing the banned crop in the middle of onion and chilli crops on his land.

DSP Ravi Naik, who led the raid, said it is not yet clear as to why the accused had grown the weed. Investigation is on to whether he wanted to sell it or use it as an appetiser for cattle as claimed by the accused. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Chandrashekhar at Hubli Rural police station.