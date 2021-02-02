‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Alia Bhatt to film two dance songs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Alia Bhatt is all set to shoot for two dance songs for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress has two weeks of rehearsals on the cards before she reports on the sets in the last week of February.

According to a report in a news portal, Alia has almost finished the talkie portion of the movie and will be shooting for two dance songs for the film before calling it a wrap. The actress has reportedly been given a fortnight’s break which she is utilising to rehearse for the two tracks.

The report added that one of the songs is a typical Bhansali number, envisioned on a lavish scale, complete with 200 background dancers. The tracks will be picturised on the set, a replica of Kamathipura built for the movie. A source told the news portal that the unit had filmed a song last year before the lockdown was imposed. When the team resumed work in October last year, the filmmaker decided to finish the sequences before he could turn his attention to the song-and-dance routines.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical crime film which is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia also has films like, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’ in her kitty.