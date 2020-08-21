Ganesh Utsava in city to go virtual this year

Amid strict guidelines to contain the epidemic, Bengaluru’s oldest and biggest cultural festival — Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava — will be held virtually this time.

The 58th edition of the cultural fest will be telecast live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter from August 22 to September 1, according to the organisers.

As per a statement from the Shree VidyaranyaYuvaka Sangha, Lord Ganesha will be worshipped at the mantap in the Sri MallikarjunaSwamy temple in Basavanagudi. The daily puja will be live on social media. This apart, the 10-day cultural programmes will also be posted live. The public will be allowed at the mantap with strict adherence to social-distancing norms. Masks will be compulsory.

The highlights of this year’s programmes include 12-hours of non-stop music on the evolution of Indian music, a folk music concert by the Raghu Dixit Project, a live concert by Vijay Prakash, 12-hours of non-stop Sugama Sangeetha by singers from across Karnataka led by Praveen Rao, a fusion concert by Pravin Godkhindi, ragas in film songs by M D Pallavi and performances by renowned artistes.

Nandish S M, managing trustee of the utsav, said: “Over the past 58 years, we have worked towards improving the spirit of the festival, culturally and spiritually. At the same time, we are also adhering to the rules issued by the government, keeping in mind the health and safety of the public in this pandemic situation.

“The decision to take the festival virtual was to keep the festival spirit alive and also to provide a platform for musicians and artistes to perform and bring in a celebration of positivity amid these challenging times.”

Civic body bans sale of meat on Chaturthi

The BBMP has banned the sale of meat on Ganesh Chatruthi, which falls on Saturday. The joint director (Animal Husbandry) issued orders on Thrusday, “banning the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in the BBMP limits on August 22 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi”.

The civic body had first banned the sale of meat in 2015 and the practice has been continued since.