Ganesh, Suni combo to team up again after ‘Chamak’

The news that Golden Star Ganesh and director Suni of Chamak fame are teaming up again for a project has been doing the rounds for some time now. The development stands confirmed, with producer Suprith coming on board. The latter, who started his production venture with Sriimurali’s Bharaate, was associated with Dhanveerah for Bumper, and this will be his third project.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly made under the banner of Suprith Production and KVN Production house. The combination of Ganesh and Suni became a hit among the audience with the romantic drama, Chamak. Suni is known for understanding the mindset of people, and is said to have come up with an equally interesting subject, for which he is writing the screenplay. The two are all set to create the Chamak magic again with their second outing, which is likely to go on the floor in February. Before that, they will be finalizing the film’s title and the star cast.

Ganesh is currently shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2, produced by Ramesh Reddy. He has also given the green signal to Trible Riding, to be helmed by Mahesh Gowda. Meanwhile, director Suni is presently committed to Avatara Purusha, a film made under the banner of Pushkar Films that stars Sharan and Ashika Ranganath. Suprith will simultaneously start with Dhanveerah’s Bumper, which will be directed by Hari Santhosh.