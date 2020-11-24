Ganesh Poojary featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 People Managers’ list

Kundapur

Ganesh Poojary, from Kodi-Kundapur, now serving as the vice president, administration and HR services at the Prestigious Lodha Group has been featured as one of the top 100 great people managers of India. The list is curated by ‘Great Manager Institute’ annually, under the banner ‘Great People Managers Study’ the largest of its kind, in partnership with Forbes India.

Born and brought up in Kodi village of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district, Ganesh Poojary’s is a unique success story of winning against hardships through consistent struggle and hard work.

A primary school drop-out at one point, today, his school Haji K Moidin Beary High School, where he was its first batch student, takes pride in calling him its alumni. Taking note of the latest accomplishment of Ganesh, the chairman of his school, Syed Mohammed Beary, expressed his happiness over the news and congratulated Ganesh on featuring in Forbes India’s Top 100 people managers.

“We feel extremely happy and elated to know that our very own student Ganesh Poojary who completed his SSLC from our school in Kodi, has been recognized and bestowed such a great honour. Ganesh Poojary was from the first batch of students and was studious right from the start. After completing SSLC he left for Mumbai and started working and studying together. He gained success step by step and today he has been recognized as one of the 100 great people managers in India. One of his admirable traits is that he never forgot his roots and constantly kept in touch with both his birthplace Kodi and his school. Being an extremely nice human being, he was always concerned about the development and growth of his alma mater,” Syed Beary said in a statement.

“We hope that his success story will inspire and motivate many more of our village students to aim high, work hard and achieve success. May his tribe increase,” he added.

Ganesh Poojary also spoke in detail in an interview and shared insight on various aspects of his life, career and his latest feat. During the interview, Ganesh also credited his success to Syed Mohammed Beary and his constant efforts throughout his schooling phase that he believes shaped him into what he is today.