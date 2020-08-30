Gali Janardhan Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: Senior state leader of BJP and former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city as per the protocol of the government.

Janardhan Reddy had to go to Ballary on Sunday. He tested himself for coronavirus on the evening of Saturday as he was not feeling well. Now it is confirmed that he has contracted the infection and Janardhan Reddy himself confirmed this.

On his Facebook post, Janardhan Reddy wrote, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. So I am admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Because of this, I am unable to partake in the death anniversary of the mother of my close friend minister B Sriramulu. A good team of doctors are treating me in the hospital. Though I do not have any symptoms of coronavirus, I have tested positive for it. I will return home soon with the blessings of all of you.”

Many including health minister B Sriramulu have wished a speedy recovery to Gali Janardhan Reddy.