Free treatment for coronavirus under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mangaluru

District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday inaugurated a discussion on COVID-19 and Ayushman Bharat scheme at Town Hall here.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the district health and family welfare department, the zilla panchayat, and Mangaluru city corporation along with Wenlock hospital.

In his introductory speech, deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said, “People are in fear due to increase in coronavirus cases and death rates. There is also confusion in hospitals with regard to benefit under Ayushman Bharat scheme. It was the need of the hour to conduct this programme, to reach out to the people to eradicate the confusion among the general public. Death cases in the district have crossed 400-mark and most of them are within MCC limits. The corporation’s involvement is the key to control the virus. We have formed ward-level task force and booth-level task force. We have also appointed 25 nodal officers to the hospitals for smooth functioning and to avoid confusion among the general public.”

Speaking during the discussion district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “We need to control coronavirus in the district and chief minister has given certain directions to look in to the basic requirements such as hospital beds, ventilators, 50 percent reservation for COVID patients in the hospitals. As many as 17,776 cases have been recorded in the district. Ayushman Bharat scheme is applicable to eight medical colleges and 12 private hospitals, already other 12 hospitals have applied for Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

Poojary further said, “Any patient with certain documents under Ayushman Bharat scheme should be given free treatment for coronavirus. If any lapses are found or there are complaints of charging excessive bills, we will definitely investigate and take stringent action against them. District administration ensures that every COVID patient under Ayushman Bharat scheme will be treated free of cost.”

“Even there are lots of complaints issued from ward level as they are unaware whom they should approach. To address the issue certain guidelines have been issued with information of the hospitals with Ayushman Bharat scheme and contact of nodal officers. Nodal officers should receive the calls and respond to them, if they fail in responding we will look into it and serve notice to the concerned officers,” said Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, North MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty, DCP Arunagshugiri, mayor Diwakar, deputy mayor Vedavathi, zilla panchayath CEO Dr Selvamani and others were present.