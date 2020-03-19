CITIESTOP NEWS

Fraud gang dupes Rs 2 cr from bizman on pretext of doubling money

IBC News Bureau March 19, 2020
A 34-year-old city-based businessman has approached police saying some persons duped him of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of doubling his money through a vessel that can pull rice grains.
The complainant is NP Mahesh of Munekolalu in Marathahalli and a travel agent. He was keen on expanding his business when he met the accused, who posed as potential investors from Andhra Pradesh. In mid-2019, prime accused Shivakumar and his aides Chidanandababu and Nagaraj got themselves introduced as businessmen. They claimed that they had enough money to invest in multiple businesses.

Slowly, the accused got pally with Mahesh and told him that they became rich overnight with the help of a ‘rice pulling’ vessel. To win Mahesh’s confidence, they showed him a decorated tumbler and said those who possess it will get more wealth.

“According to Mahesh, the accused told him that if he can pay them Rs 2 crore, they can double the money and return it to him within a year. Trusting them, Mahesh gave them money in several installments. Seven other accused, who also posed as persons who became rich overnight, would take the money from Mahesh,” police said.
Last week, Mahesh paid the final installment. “One by one, the suspects started disappearing and their mobile phones were switched off. Realizing he was duped, Mahesh filed a complaint. A special team formed to nab the miscreants is in Andhra Pradesh now,” an investigating officer said.

