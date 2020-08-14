Four teams formed to probe Bengaluru violence

Four teams have been formed to investigate the August 11 Bengaluru violence, in which two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured, said Bengaluru City Police.

Meanwhile, forensics team has conducted investigation at the DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station premises in Bengaluru, following the August 11 violence.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a “derogatory” social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday’s violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place.

60 more arrests including BBMP corporator’s husband

A team of sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and East division police have arrested 60 more persons in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riot case in the wee hours of Friday. The officials nabbed the culprits in a midnight operation, according to the police.

Khaleem Pasha, husband of BBMP Corporator from Nagavara (Ward#23) Irshaad Begum, is one among the accused. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of police (Crime) said, “We have arrested 60 more till now. The total arrests in the riots has gone up to 206. The interrogation of the accused is on.”

According to the police, Khaleem Pasha had come near the police station on Tuesday evening even before the violence started. He is accused of instigating people to resort to violence. When the mob started pelting stones at the police station, Pasha left the spot. Pasha later returned to the police station in the midnight and acted innocent. “He also tried to help the police in identifying few people involved in the riot,” said a senior police officer. He is also close to Congress party leaders and was taking part in events attended by a few of the Congress MLAs.

In the meantime, 81 people accused and arrested have been sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central prison on Thursday evening and are being shifted to to Ballari Central Jail in three buses. One of the masterminds in the case identified as Firoz Pasha, who was arrested few hours after the incident is not only a member of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) but also a member of the Civil Defence, according to the police.