Fort High School to get new look for festival

Fort High School near Chamarajpet, which draws music aficionados from far and wide during its Ramanavami music festival, is donning a new look. The 114-year-old building, which was the first high school in the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, is awash in red, thanks to ongoing restoration work.

The structure, which was in a dilapidated state till last year, was in off-white colour. But after restoration architects found the original hue of the building was red, it has now got a coat of red oxide (not paint) on its outer side. The revamp work began in April 2018 at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore and is expected to be over by January 2020.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) has taken up restoration of the colonial-era structure with help from donors. “While removing the outer layer, we noticed red paint had been used earlier. We also spoke to some old-timers, who clearly recalled the building was red in colour during their school days,” said Meera Iyer, convenor Intach.

Basavanagudi resident BN Prahlad Rao, 96, who studied in Fort High School from 1936-1940, remembered the building having a red exterior. “Those days, all government schools and offices were painted red. So was our school,” he told TOI.

The ground-plus-one-floor building has 34 rooms and is spread over 3000 sq ft. Architects said restoring the teak wood-based roof was a challenge. Otherwise, the structure was stable.

A team of carpenters with expertise in heritage restoration was brought from Uttar Pradesh for woodwork, while teak wood was procured from Dharwad. Now, only roof work remains, after which the project will be complete.

A major part of the donation came from Basant Poddar, chairperson of Mineral Enterprises Limited (MEL). “We plan to develop a garden with herbal and medicinal plants on the school premises,” said Poddar, who has sponsored 90% of the project cost.

Neither does Poddar live in south Bengaluru, nor has anyone from his family studied in Fort High School. But when he heard of the institution’s sorry state, he decided to work on it.

School-hour challenge

“While restoration was under way, the government high school operated from the same building, and this was the most challenging part,” said FB Bale Hosur, project contractor.

While the high school has 210 students, the newly started Karnataka Public School (from LKG) has over 100 students. “We ensured utmost precaution during school hours. So far, no problem has occurred due to restoration work,” said principal SC Chandrashekar.