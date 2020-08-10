SPORTSTOP NEWS

Former WWE wrestler James Harris dies at 70

IBC Office August 10, 2020
0 35 Less than a minute

Connecticut

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday announced that former wrestler James Harris, better known as Kamala, has died at the age of 70.
WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,” WWE said in a statement.
The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant.
WWE said he ‘terrorized’ opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW, and WWE until 2006.
WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends, and fans,” the statement read.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 10, 2020
33

Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Trend creates a World Record

August 10, 2020
33

Rare golden Jackals killed for ‘horns’

August 10, 2020
32

The ‘Urban Exodus’ and the real estate market in Bengaluru

August 10, 2020
32

Bengaluru registers 20,871 Covid cases in past 10 days

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker