Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

IBC Office August 10, 2020
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the former President tweeted.

Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted: “I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir!.”

The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle: “We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid-19.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Please take care, sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health.”

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: “The nation’s best wishes are with former President, respected Pranab Da. I am sure he will recover soon from Covid-19.”

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.

