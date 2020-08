Former Mayor Sampath Raj questioned regarding Bengaluru violence

Former Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj and Pulakeshinagar ward corporator Abdul RakeebZakir were on Tuesday summoned for questioning by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the violence in parts of the city, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said.

“Yes,” Pant said in a reply to a query whether Sampath Raj and Zakir, both Congress functionaries, were summoned for questioning.

According to police sources, Sampath Raj, who is now the DevaraJeevanahallicorporator, and Pulakeshinagar ward corporatorZakir appeared before the CCB officials in the afternoon and were questioned for many hours.

The reason behind summoning them was to find out whether the local politics in DJ Halli was the reason behind the violence on August 11 night in which the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R AkhandaSrinivasa Murthy’s house was torched.

Murthy’s sister Jayanthi’s house was also attacked.

Police sources said a few aides of Sampath Raj were reportedly seen during the violence whereas the police were verifying information that Zakir had forwarded a few WhatsApp messages, which might have caused the unrest.

“We are only verifying certain information for which we questioned them. There is nothing concrete as of now,” a police officer said.

Home Minister BasavarajBommai had claimed that the internal strife in the Congress coupled with the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (city corporation) elections had resulted in the violence in Pulakeshinagar.

Refuting Bommai’s statement, the state Congress chief D K Shivakumar had alleged that the government was trying to cover up its failure to prevent the violence by giving misleading statements.