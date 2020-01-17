Former IPS K Annamalai is Goodwill Ambassador for NEST initiative by Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has appointed former IPS officer K. Annamalai as the Goodwill Ambassador for its ‘National Endeavour for Student Transformation’ (NEST).

An initiative that marks the Foundation’s foray into school rejuvenation, talent development, and scholarship programs, NEST seeks to provide holistic education opportunities to students across the nation enabling them to explore sustainable career paths.

As the Goodwill Ambassador for the Foundation’s flagship initiative, NEST, he shall be interacting with thousands of beneficiaries covered under this initiative by indulging them in skill development programs, while also mentoring and conducting leadership workshops with employees and core volunteers who are involved in the initiative.

“I am extremely honored to join hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for its ‘NEST Initiative’. Through this program I am excited to help talents at school-level, irrespective of their background, to stand out and shine in a wider platform. Also, through the initiative of ‘AIKYA’, I believe volunteerism at the school level, should create a leader for our future,” he said.

Fondly called ‘The People’s Superintendent’, Annamalai is cherished for his upright, brave, and honest demeanor. Lauded for his acts of pure professionalism and being an eloquent orator, he has been active in holding motivational talks with the budding youth populous of the nation on a variety of issues ranging from the power of civil momentum to the importance of quality education.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice Chairman – The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are extremely delighted to have K. Annamalai on board with us to support an initiative that aims to provide a platform for children to explore their potential and pursue their aspirations. Being someone who shows such exuberance for assisting the youth of India, his presence with this initiative will only further our impetus to ensure that every child has the opportunity and the necessary skill to seek a future that he/she desires.”

The National Endeavour for Student Transformation is Akshaya Patra’s initiative that seeks to engage with the education system with the impetus of improving the learning outcomes of students in Government schools while fostering an innovative atmosphere for intelligent discourse.

The three programmes under this initiative, which started in 2016, are designed and implemented to inculcate a culture of collaboration and communication to foster creativity and critical thinking amongst the youth of the nation.

Giving Every Dream a Chance is the mentorship programme under NEST that seeks to offer a platform to identify and nurture the latent talents and individual dreams of children in government schools. NEST’s School Rejuvenation Programme works hand-in-hand with school administrations to address multiple challenges faced at the individual school level and provide customized solutions.

Deserving beneficiaries are provided access to opportunities of their choosing so that they may pursue a path that is true to their being under NEST’s third programme, Avsar Scholarships.

With approximately 10,000 beneficiaries covered under this Pan-India initiative, we believe that ‘when opportunities meet will, the possibilities are endless!’