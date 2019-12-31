Former basket baller nabbed with country made pistol

A former international basketballer is among six people arrested for allegedly procuring countrymade pistols and revolvers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and supplying them to underworld elements in Bengaluru. Aslam Guttal, 45, who’s from Haveri district, is the kingpin of the gunrunning racket and had represented India in Commonwealth Games, police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said. However, Karnataka State Basketball Association said that no player by such a name had represented India.

Aslam’s other arrested associates are Dharmanna Devalappa, 38, from Haveri; Javed Khan, 39, from Mysuru, Rayannagouda, 27, from Hubballi; Syed Rizwan, 39 from Bismillahnagar in Bengaluru and Marathahalli resident Rohan Mondal, 27, from West Bengal. Police have recovered three pistols, one revolver and eight live bullets from the accused.

According to police sources, Aslam has been arrested on multiple occasions in Karnataka and is suspected to be an associate of underworld fugitive Chhota Shakeel. Police had prior information about the gunrunning racket and were tracking the gangsters. They found Syed had recently bought a revolver from Aslam.

While Dharmanna, Rayannagowda and Javed bagged orders to supply pistols and revolvers, Mondal transported the guns travelling on trains from north Indian states. Aslam faces eight cases, including four under Arms Act and one for attempt to murder. Javed has five cases against him, including one for murder.

Aslam began smuggling weapons in 2008 when he came in contact with Brigade Azam, an underworld don who died in 2015. Aslam later began his own syndicate and supplied weapons to rowdies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru.

Police sources said revolvers and pistols sold by Aslam were in the range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh and he earned at least Rs 20,000 per firearm.

While police are yet to find out how many firearms Aslam had sold, they have definite information about four revolvers being sold to Bengaluru criminals but are yet to recover them. Rao said, “We are witnessing a trend where pistols and revolvers are being smuggled to Bengaluru from Bihar and UP. An organised network is at work and we are seeking intervention of the ministry of home affairs (MHA).”