Formation of Brahmavar municipal council: BSY

Udupi

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat under the leadership of Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje met chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, in connection with various development works in Udupi.

“Brahmavar was announced as taluk after several years’ demand. Though eligible to be a municipal council, the proposal put forward to the government was not implemented. However, chief minister Yediyurappa has directed to form municipal council but official document work is pending. He has directed urban development department secretary to do the needful,” said MLA Raghupathi Bhat to Daijiworld. He has expressed joy that the long pending demand and dream of several people is getting fulfilled.

The chief minister has written to finance department’s chief secretary to release Rs five crore from the current budget to start a college of agriculture. The delegation of the MLA consisted of Brahmavar sugar factory and fishermen association delegation. The chief minister was requested for several development works in Udupi. The chief minister has responded positively.

Brahmavar is developing at brisk pace like Udupi. It is the centre of educational institutes and industries are growing there. There are Handadi, Haradi, Chantaru and Varamballi villages in the taluk. It has eight villages in all. It has an area of 27,713 hectares and population is increasing every year. Disposing of waste is difficult due to increasing residential complexes and commercial complexes. Local representatives had requested to combine four panchayats and announce as council.

Minister C T Ravi, MLA Lalaji Mendon, Brahmavar municipal council formation delegation office bearers, fishermen association office bearers, coastal development authority new president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Nadoja G Shankar, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Fisheries Federation president Yashpal Suvarna and other office bearers were present.