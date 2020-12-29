‘For Regn’ shooting commences today with a duet song

The Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj starrer ‘For Regn‘ has officially begun its journey today. Directed by debutant Naveen Dwarakanath, the film is set to be a family entertainer that also includes actors Sudha Rani and Table Nani in its principal cast. Actress Milana Nagaraj took to Twitter early today to make the announcement.

Reportedly, the very first thing being shot for the film is a duet song, and veteran Tulu actor and comedian Aravind Bolar has recently joined the cast. ‘For Regn’ will be a film to look forward to as both Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj have individually made substantial news over the last few weeks regarding their respective upcoming projects. Pruthvi will star alongside the likes of Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Dhananjaya in ‘Shivappa’ while Milana Nagaraj is simultaneously working on ‘Love Mocktail-2’ with her would-be husband Darling Krishna.

Alongside ‘Shivappa’, Pruthvi Ambaar will soon be seen in the films ‘Life is Beautiful’ and ‘Sugarless’. Both actors, who are reasonably young in their careers, are making the right kind of noise and with an array of films slated for release in 2021, they will be hoping to cash-in all the positive energy that the new year promises to bring.