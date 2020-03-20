‘Follow self-isolation: DC address citizens at ‘Meet the Press’ event

Mangaluru

Deputy commissioner Sindhu P Rupesh said, “Everyone should follow self-isolation, quarantine, and avoid unnecessary travelling to stay safe.”

She was speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme here at press club on Friday.

She also said,” As of yesterday, over 1,000 people have been asked to be quarantined at home. We are keeping a track of all suspects which is important as well as difficult. When we suggest home quarantine, it is important to follow it compulsorily. Opting home quarantine and going out does not make any sense. If no symptoms are found in 14 days of home quarantine, then it is well and good.

“Home quarantine guidelines are also been distributed at the airport. But people concerned need to implement it with all seriousness. Social distancing is a must. Avoid unnecessary travel. Border sealing is one thing which is pending. We urge people to avoid crowd at OPD in hospitals. Only if there is any emergency, they can get treated. I request public to co-operate in this matter. If any positive cases are found in the district, we will look for total isolation facility and medical

preparedness,” she said.

When asked about pubs and gyms functioning in the city, the DC said, “If such cases are brought to our notice, we will inform the concerned department.”

City development cell officer Gayathri Nayak said, “Since January end, we are screening passengers at the port and airport and taking all type of preventive measures to tackle coronavirus. The passengers who undergo thermal scanning with no symptoms are advised to stay at home. If a passenger is found to have with cough and fever he will be taken to the hospital. As many as 14 days of home quarantine will be advised for the patient. If required, swab will be collected for lab test.

‘We have trained Asha representatives to create awareness. They have done tremendously well in creating awareness among people. They have collected necessary information which was handed over to medical officer. There is a need of creating more awareness among the public. We have also coordinated with the city corporation to keep public places clean.

“Despite partial shutdown, we see people roaming around. Even a few government services have been stopped till March 31. It is not to create panic among public, but only as part of preventive measures to contain coronavirus,” she said.

District Working Journalist Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje welcomed the gathering, journalist R C Bhat compered the event and general secretary Ibrahim Adkastala rendered the vote of thanks.

Health officer Rajesh and information officer Khader Shah were present.