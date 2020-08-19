Flood warning in Karnataka’s Krishna river basin

Belagavi

As monsoon rains continue to lash Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued flood warning to areas in the Krishna river basin across the state’s northwest region.

“As heavy rainfall in the catchment areas will lead to more inflow of water into the reservoirs across the Krishna river basin, flood warning has been given to the authorities in the state’s border districts to prevent loss of life and damage to property,” a CWC official told IANS here.

Authorities in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts have been advised to shift people living in villages on the river banks and low-lying areas to higher and safer places to avoid them being flooded, as the river and its tributaries are in spate due to incessant rains over the last week.

“As dams in both states across the river basin are filling up to their capacity, discharge of excess water will flood farmlands and villages in the region,” said the official.

With the river at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district flowing above the danger mark, hundreds of people in the nearby villages have been shifted to rescue and relief centres at higher places.

“As the river is rising after water from the Narayanpur dam in Raichur district was released on Tuesday, flood threat has been issued to the people living in Huvinahedgi village,” said the official.

With a forecast of heavy rains in central and south Maharashtra, release of excess water from its reservoirs will flow into the upper Krishna basin and the Almatti dam in its upstream.

Water inflow into the state from Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra at Kallol in Chikkodi increased to 2,18,963 cusecs, with 1,85,875 cusecs from Krishna and 33,038 cusecs from its tributary river Doodhganga.

“Residents from flood-prone villages in Chikkodi taluk have been asked to move to higher places along the Krishna banks with their livestock for their safety,” said the official.

Over 54,600 cusecs of water was discharged from Koyna dam in Maharashtra into Krishna by opening six of its 10 crest gates.

Water level in the Hidkal dam increased to 2,173 feet with 34.308 cusecs inflow and 40,245 cusecs outflow. Water level in Malaprabha dam also reached 2,076.90 feet with 17,719 cusecs inflow and 17,164 cusecs outflow.