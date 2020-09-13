Five policemen suspended for lapse in vigilance after 1350 kg ganja unearthed

Bengaluru

After the Bengaluru police unearthed 1,350 kg of marijuana at a farm in Kalaburagi district, five policemen attached to the Kalagi police station were suspended on Saturday. Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Simi Mariam George, suspended Inspector Bhojaraj Rathod, Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Chittakote, Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelakantappa Hebbal, beat constable Sharanappa and constable Anil Bhandari.

Deputy Superintendent of Police for the Shahbad division, Venkannagouda, said that the five police officers were suspended for “lapses in vigilance”.

The goat farm, located in Lakshman Nayak Tanda, is within the Kalagi police station’s limits. “Since it was within their jurisdiction, they had to watch for such illegal activities. There were vigilance lapses,” DySP Venkannagouda said.

The Seshadripuram police on September 8, raided a goat farm in Kalaburagi and unearthed 1,350 kilograms of marijuana. The police had received a tip that an auto driver had stashed marijuana in his auto rickshaw. Jnanashekar, the auto driver, was arrested and 2 kg of marijuana was seized. The police tracked down Jnanashekar’s suppliers and also the distributors in the case.

The police arrested Siddunath Lavate, a 22-year-old from Vijayapura’s Sindagi and owner of the 30-acre plot, who was living in Bengaluru. He was allegedly supplying the marijuana to Jnanshekar. He was arrested for allegedly supplying the contraband.

Subsequently, the alleged distributors, Naganath and Chandrakanth Chauhan, were arrested.

The duo allegedly travelled to Andhra Pradesh to procure huge amounts of marijuana for distribution. The packages were stored in an underground storage space at the goat farm.

The investigating officers had taken permission from IGP Western range, Soumendra Mukherjee, to search the goat farm. “A big amount of ganja was found within their jurisdictional limits. Since the farm was under Kalagi police’s jurisdiction, they were supposed to have been vigilant,” a senior police officer said.