stateTOP NEWS

Five burnt alive after bus catches fire

IBC Office August 12, 2020
0 32 Less than a minute

Chitradurga

Five passengers were burnt alive after a private bus in which they were travelling caught fire all of a sudden. The accident happened on national highway near Adiwala in Hiriyur taluk.

The bus was completely burnt down. The injured have been admitted into the government hospital at Hiriyur.

Three children and two elders lost their lives in the fire. Details of the deceased are yet to be received.

The accident happened late night on Tuesday on national highway 48 near Adiwala village. The bus was bound for Bengaluru from Vijayapura district. The bus had 30 passengers when fire engulfed it all of a sudden.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 12, 2020
113

Hassan Rouhani hopeful US arms embargo push will fail

August 12, 2020
47

Biden nailed this decision in picking Harris to be his running mate: Obama

August 12, 2020
46

NZ likely to postpone election as coronavirus returns

August 12, 2020
71

Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in Sudan

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker