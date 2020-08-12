Five burnt alive after bus catches fire

Chitradurga

Five passengers were burnt alive after a private bus in which they were travelling caught fire all of a sudden. The accident happened on national highway near Adiwala in Hiriyur taluk.

The bus was completely burnt down. The injured have been admitted into the government hospital at Hiriyur.

Three children and two elders lost their lives in the fire. Details of the deceased are yet to be received.

The accident happened late night on Tuesday on national highway 48 near Adiwala village. The bus was bound for Bengaluru from Vijayapura district. The bus had 30 passengers when fire engulfed it all of a sudden.