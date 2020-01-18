First preference for content-based films: Appu

Appaji, Amma, Shivanna, I were all honoured with award, but Raghanna had missed an award in his life. But I am glad that Raghanna had won the State Award. Now it is complete circle that all of us have got award. Raghanna should have got award for his performance in either Nanjundi Kalyana, Gajapati Garvabhanga, but we are all happy for him for this award, said Puneeth Rajkumar, starting off the conversation.

During the press conference of the film “Mayabazar”, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, who was in talks with journalists, shared some information about their upcoming films. “Our family has been working for the industry without any expectations of any awards. We work for people and not for any awards” said Appu.

We must believe in art and love our work. This is a lesson learned from the elders at home. Perhaps I know that the most awards in Kannada may be for our family, but it all comes from the love, trust, and spread of the people. Raghanna’s illness has been re-painted and made fun of all of us. I am delighted that he got the state award for his performance in the movie again, ‘said Puneet Rajkumar.

Social media is bridge to interact with fans: Recently, Puneeth Rajkumar has been slowly becoming active in social media. They share their views, opinions and ideas related to cinema on social media. He is continuing to interact with fans through social media.

Talking about this, Puneet Rajkumar said: “Social media is really a great platform for connecting with fans. So I also connect with my fans on social media. In general, anti-social discussions and comments on social media are natural. Audrey, in my case, all the good talk about the love of fans and people. Good comments come and go.

In front of an audience in the new Getup “James’ work on cinema has begun. Both films of different genres are being remade in Hindi by the “Kavalwadari” cinema made by PRK Productions. Hemant Rao, who directed it in Kannada, is directing the film in Hindi. “PRK Productions’ Andrene Parvathamma Rajumar Production is me.

“Vajreshwari” is no different from “PRK Productions”. Both are the same. So far we have done 84 cinemas under our banner. “Maya Bazaar” is now 85th cinema. It is still our first priority for content based cinema. We are always ready to make such good subject-matter pictures,” says Puneeth Rajkumar.