First meeting of Karnataka Planning Board held

Bengaluru

The first meeting of the Karnataka Planning Board was held today at Vidhana Soudha, under the Chairmanship of Shri B.S. Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka. Shri K B Arasappa, President, KASSIA, and Member, Karnataka Planning Board, presented an appeal for the development of small scale industries and explained the issues. Sri. B. J. Puttaswamy, Hon’ble Vice Chairman, Karnataka Planning Board and Senior government officials were present at the meeting.

Issues presented by the President:

01. KASSIA Centre of Excellence & Innovation:

KASSIA has taken up KCOE&I project, consisting of Entrepreneurship Development Center, Research and Testing Center, and Skill Development Center, among others, with a project cost of Rs. 33.01 crores. To complete the project KASSIA requests for release of an additional grant of Rs. 10.00 Crore.

02. Establishing new industrial estates/areas

KASSIA urges the State Government to issue suitable instructions to KIADB / KSSIDC to take immediate steps for developing new industrial estates / areas in each district with the objective of prosperity and development of industries in the State.

03.Infrastructure Upgradation Funding for Development

of SMEs in Private Industrial Areas:

92% of MSMEs operate in private industrial areas and are in need of upgradation of infrastructure facilities in these areas. KASSIA urges the state government to set aside special provisions for reserving Rs 500 crore for the development of infrastructure in private industrial areas in almost all districts of the state including Bangalore Urban and Rural Districts.

04. Providing In-Plant Training and Employment

Guarantee to Industrial / Skilled Unemployed Youths:

There is a shortage of skilled labour in various fields in the MSME sector. To address them and to develop the skills in unemployed youth, KASSIA is keen to create a system that guarantees them employment by providing in-plant training to unemployed youths who have passed/failed SSLC / PUC / ITI in various industries

MSMEs will provide employment to around one lakh unemployed candidates in various industries. In order to implement the scheme, KASSIA appeals for a grant of Rs 75.00 crore during 2021-22, towards stipend for training of 25,000 unemployed youths at Rs. 5000/- per month, for a period of 6 months.