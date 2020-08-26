First look released from Cross-Border love story

The first looks of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from a cross-border love story starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been revealed. Sharing the photos where John is dressed as a Sikh man, producer T Series’ official Twitter handle wrote, “First look of @TheJohnAbraham & @aditiraohydari in @arjunk26-@Rakulpreet starrer directed by @kaachua. The duo plays a special role in this cross-border love story that spans generations.” The film is set in 1947 and follows the aftermath of the Partition. Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are headlining the film.

As per reports, Aditi and John will play Arjun’s grandparents and will be seen in flashback portions. The film’s shooting resumed after the pandemic-led shutdown recently and will take place over 10 days. Aditi is said to be play the younger version of Neena Gupta in the film.

Talking about her character, Aditi told a website, “John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board.”

“There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. He plays a sardar for the first time. The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 year,” Nikkhil has said about the film.

John, meanwhile, said that he found it hard to say no to the project. “When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse,” he told a portal.