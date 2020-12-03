First look of Vinnod Prabhakar from Roberrt out now

Makers of Darshan-starrer Roberrt on Thursday revealed the first look of Vinnod Prabhakar from the film. Director Tharun Sudhir shared the first look of Vinnod on his social media account on the actor’s birthday. Vinnod is seen in an intense look, holding a gun in the poster. Here’s what Tharun wrote, “ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು brother. ಈ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ #ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ ತಂಡದ ವತಿಯಿಂದ ಪುಟ್ಟ ಕಾಣಿಕೆ.

Here is a special little gesture of love and gratitude, on your special day. Have a wonderful birthday (sic).”

The film, which has generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers, is one of the most anticipated Kannada film of the year. Roberrt sees director Tharun Sudhir and Darshan team up after Chowka. Former Miss Supranational and Kannada girl Asha Bhat is making her debut in Sandalwood as the leading lady of the film. There is also a big ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu and Sonal Monteiro among others. Vinnod will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Although there isn’t any clarity regarding his role, fans have been waiting to find out what exactly the actor would be essaying.

Makers of the film have kept the excitement going with regular poster releases and such. The makers, we hear, are keen on releasing the film in December if the cases in Karnataka continue to decrease like they are and the single screens get to reopen properly.