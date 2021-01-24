First look of Love You Rachchu out now for Ajai Rao’s b’day

The first look of Rachita Ram and Ajai Rao-starrer Lovve You Rachchu was released today. On the occasion of Ajai Rao’s birthday, makers of the film released the first look of the film with a poster. Producer Guru Deshpande shared the first look poster on his social media account and wrote, “Hello everyone, on the occasion of Ajai Rao’s birthday, we are really happy to announce our 3rd production, Under G cinemas banner ” Love you rachchu”. Starring Krishna ajai rao and Rachita ram. Directed by Shankar S raj. Here is the first look of our film. Please bless us with your wishes and keep supporting (sic).”

The news has already generated a lot of buzz among film goers. Talking about her being a part of this project, Rachita had told us earlier, “I was first told the title and I was awestruck. Then I heard the script and was blown away. I would not have let go of this project for anything. I am happy to be part of this team with so many reputed names including Shashank, Guru Deshpande and Ajai Rao. It feels like the beginning of a great journey.” Ajai had previously told BT that this is a romantic thriller and is a genre that he has not tried out before. With him being paired alongside Rachita, it will be a fresh new combination for fans on screen. The film will be launched by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and it will be held at the premises of his Art Of Living ashram headquarters.