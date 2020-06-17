ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

First look of ‘Family Pack’ released

June 17, 2020
How do you fight your enemy at home? This was director Arjun Kumar’s question as he released the motion poster of Family Pack on Monday. This was followed by another tweet by the lead actor Likith Shetty, who gave further details of the film.

“Hello glad to share that Puneeth Raj Kumar Sir presents motion poster of PRK productions 5th film “FAMILY PACK” starring me & Amrutha Iyengar in lead. Directed by Arjun Kumar along with music by Guru Kiran sir, Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Raj Kumar Maam and myself (sic).”

Likith Shetty and Arjun Kumar, who have previously worked in Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, are collaborating for the second time. The film, which will see Rangayana Raghu playing a prominent role, will also have Achuth Kumar, Dattanna, Tilak, Nagabhusan in the cast.

According to the director, the team is currently working on the song recording and is also all set to start the shoot.

“Though the government has granted permission to resume shoot, I was told that it is only for pending projects. We will kickstart with the project as and when we get a green signal,” says Arjun.

