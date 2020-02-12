Fire blaze at Koramangala, 11 injured, 2 critical

At least eleven people were injured with 2 persons critical after a fire broke out in a restaurant in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The fire took place at Sardarji Londonwaley restaurant in Bengaluru’s Koramangala Fourth Block at around 7.30pm.

According to reports, a short-circuit in the building triggered a fire. This was followed by a gas cylinder explosion in the restaurant. Fire, police, and rescue officials rushed to the restaurant, which was near the Wipro signal. Four fire tender vehicles and fire fighters battled the fire for over an hour before it was doused.

Visuals show the restaurant on fire, with the flames bringing down its roof.

The fire originated in the ground floor at around 7.20pm due to short-circuit and spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread to the first floor where the restaurant and its kitchen were located. At least gas cylinders exploded in the blaze. The fire also affected another restaurant Ambur Biriyani, paan shop and a kulfi shop located in the same building.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital. Rajan, a 30-year-old restarant staff has been admitted with severe burns.

Meanwhile, traffic in the surrounding areas was affected, with many vehicles stopping to watch what was happening with the fire. The people in the neighbouring buildings were also evacuated following the fire as a precautionary measure.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant, said the police will file a case against the building owners as they had not taken adequate fire safety measures, which lead to the incident.