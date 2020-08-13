FIR against MLA’s nephew Naveen for derogatory post on Prophet

It was a derogatory comment against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook that allegedly triggered a mob that turned violent and attacked two police stations and a legislator’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The Bengaluru police has arrested P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, for posting a comment that defamed Prophet Mohammed and his wife Ayesha.

The Devarajeevanahalli Police on Tuesday, registered an FIR against Naveen under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 294A (insult or attempt to insult religious beliefs with malicious intent to outrage religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Naveen uploaded the comment at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, dispelling rumours that it was put up two weeks ago.

The DJ Halli Police have also registered an FIR against five members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)– Afnan, Muzamil Pasha, Syed Masood, Ayaz and Allabaksh–in connection with the arson, vandalism and rioting that occurred on Tuesday night. In addition, the police have also booked 200 others who were part of the violent mob that rioted on Tuesday.

The SDPI, on Wednesday, attempted to justify Tuesday night’s violence by stating that the police were reluctant to register an FIR against Naveen as he is MLA Srinivas Murthy’s relative. SDPI leader Mujahid Pasha said that the mob was outraged by the police’s reluctance, which led to the violence.

“Muzamil Pasha, our district president, and other SDPI leaders called DCP East Sharanappa and informed him about the Facebook post. He asked us to go to DJ Halli station and file an FIR. The police were delayed and this is why the crowd gathered outside was outraged,” Mujahid Pasha, SDPI’s working committee members said.

The SDPI also denied that Muzamil Pasha and the other accused in the violence case, attacked the police. “Our leaders were asking people not to resort to violence and maintain peace. Some of our members went and met with the Police Commissioner on Monday and showed him a video, where Muzamil is holding a mic and appealing for peace. Those who resorted to violence must be punished, not the innocent,” Mujahid added.

The police FIR has revealed about 22 names, out of which 16 have already been identified as SDPI members in the FIR. This apart, there are more than 300 accused persons pertaining to the riot. Of the seven FIRs, six cases have been registered suo motto by the jurisdictional police and one case against P Naveen, nephew of the MLA who allegedly posted the blasphemous post on Facebook. Based on the complaint by a social activist—Firdos Pasha, police have registered an FIR against Naveen.

The suo motu cases include a case about the mob attack on MLA’s house in Kavalbyrasandra, preventing them from discharging their duties and ransacking the public property. Remaining five FIR’s are with respect to the mob ransacking the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, torching of vehicles. The list of accused persons named in the FIR include Abbas, Fairoz, Muzzamil, Habeeb, Peer Pasha, Ziya, Kaleem, Kerchief Sadeeq, Javeed, Mujju, Sadiq, Vinobhanagar Asif, Govindapura Syed, Farhan, Masood, Saif, Afnan, Ayaz, Allabaksh, Nawaz, Naseer, Syed Ajaj and 300 others. The FIR says all the named in FIR are members of SDPI.

Charges against Naveen

* IPC (153) A— promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth etc.

* IPC (295) A —deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Charges against other accused in rioting cases

* Case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

* Cases under the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act

* IPC (307) – Attempt to murder

IPC (353) – Assault or criminal foerce to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

IPC(332) & (333) – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty

IPC (436)- Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc

IPC (427) – Mischief causing damage to the amount above Rs 50

IPC (143) – Unlawful assembly

IPC (147) – Rioting