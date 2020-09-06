FIR against Kavitha Reddy for assaulting Samyuktha Hegde and her friends

Kirik Party actor Samyuktha Hegde was verbally abused and heckled at a park in Bengaluru on Friday by a group of people including All India Congress Committee member and civic activist Kavitha Reddy. Following the incident, Samyuktha Hegde and two of her friends went to the HSR Layout Police Station to file a complaint against Kavitha Reddy and the men who heckled them at the park adjacent to Agara Lake.

HSR Layout Police Inspector Muni Reddy said that Samyuktha Hegde submitted a written complaint on Saturday morning, after which an FIR was registered against Kavitha Reddy and others.

“We have registered a case of assault and intimidation against Kavitha Reddy and other accused. Samyuktha submitted videos. She has accused Kavitha Reddy of assaulting her, which can be seen in the video,” Inspector Muni Reddy said.

Kavitha Reddy’s statement on Samyuktha

Lake activist and Congress member from Karnataka Kavitha Reddy has released a statement after facing much outrage on the moral policing incident involving Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde and her two friends. Though she regretted losing her temper, Kavitha Reddy insisted that she did not moral police Samyuktha and claimed she had only intervened as the three friends had played loud music at the park.

The incident happened at a public park near the Agara lake in Bengaluru where the actor and her two friends had gone to practice with hula hoops. Taking objection to the workout clothes or sports bra that Samyuktha was wearing, Kavita Reddy and others asked them to leave the park. Things became heated up when Kavitha charged at one of the women and later brought in the police.

“I was called by walkers and the guard at Agara Lake saying that some 3 girls have been playing music and dancing and there are complaints daily why it is allowed in the park when no other park allows. When the guard called there was already shouting and screaming going on. I went and met Samyuktha and 2 of her friends,” the statement says.

Kavitha then says that at no point did she make a reference to Samyuktha’s attire. “I called the two guards and asked Samyuktha and two of her friends to apologize to them as they have abused and shouted at them for doing their job. Samyuktha and two of her friends told me that the guards also made some remarks, I told her that all the three will apologize and he will also apologize for his mistake,” she says.

“It’s ridiculous to say that I was doing some moral policing when the fact remains that I go for a walk wearing shorts and many who come to Agara Lake wear what they want without any dress code or restrictions,” she adds

She then goes on to say that as she tried to call the police and simultaneously record, a video, one of Samyuktha’s friends called her a ‘Bloody b****’ and this is when Kavitha charged at her.

In the statement, Kavita keeps insisting that she never commented on Samyuktha’s attire and questioned why the actor took off her pullover during her live video.

“She herself took off her top and started a live video which was definitely objected by the public and even police who were a bit confused how to act in that situation,” she said

It must be noted here that Samyuktha did not remove her pullover in the beginning of the video, she only does it when Kavita Reddy tells the police that the actor should be booked for indecent behaviour in public. It is then that an emotional Samyuktha removes her pullover and shows her workout clothes to the camera and the police asking what is wrong with her attire.

It must also be mentioned here that though Kavitha Reddy says in her statement that she never talked about Samyuktha’s attire, it is very clear from the video that Kavitha mentions ‘indecent exposure’ to the police, even before Samyuktha removes the pullover for the video. Moreover, neither Kavitha nor anyone in the crowd can be heard mentioning about the loud music to the police. Kavitha can also be heard saying the women were doing ‘nanga naach’, referring to Samyuktha’s workout attire.

Kavitha Reddy also says in her statement that her version will be collaborated by real people and not someone who ‘claims to be a victim’. In Samyuktha’s video however, at least three other people can be clearly heard supporting the actor and rejecting moral policing. On Twitter, she referred to Samyuktha as a cheap publicity actor.