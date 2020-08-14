FIR against 20 for communal social media posts

Sirsi: Post KG Hali violence in Bengaluru, in which three youths died in police firing, the state police is on a high alert against the disturbing social media posts.

In one such crackdowns carried out in remote Sirsi town in Uttara Kannada districts 20 persons were detained and FIRs were registered for anti social social media posts.

It has been alleged that these miscreants allegedly supported attack on police stations in Bengaluru.

It has been alleged that these 20 persons made instigating posts on the social media, which would have resulted in the social tension.