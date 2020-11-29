Finch and boys defeat India by 51 runs to take unassailable 2-0 lead

Sydney

Australia displayed an all-round performance to outclass India by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4. Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while David Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia. India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, Australia wrapped up an easy win.

Chasing 390, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan provided a good start to India as the duo put on 58 runs inside the first eight overs. However, in trying to hit a big shot, Dhawan (30) ended up giving his wicket away to Josh Hazlewood. In the very next over, Pat Cummins sent Agarwal (28) back to the pavilion, reducing India to 60/2 in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on runs for the third wicket. But as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Moises Henriques dismissed Iyer (38) in the 24th over. Virat Kohli was looking all set for his century, but Henriques came up with a special catch off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood to send the Indian skipper back to the pavilion, and this reduced India to 225/4 in the 35th over.

KL Rahul (76), Hardik Pandya (28), and Ravindra Jadeja (24) tried their best to give India some hope in the match, but in the end, the task proved too much for the side and they had to succumb to a 51-run defeat. After coming up short by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed the way to ever bowler on how to bowl on this Sydney wicket.

The third and final ODI will be played in Canberra on Wednesday.