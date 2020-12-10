Filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar becomes a father on his birthday

Filmmaker actor Pavan Wadeyar could not be happier, according to his own confession. Pavan and his actress wife Apeksha Purohit became parents to a baby boy on December 10, which also happens to be the Googly filmmaker’s birthday. Pavan says he is over the moon.

‘I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday ever. There will be no better gift that I will ever have I think. It all happened so miraculously and I am just overjoyed. My son was born just as I rang in my birthday, at 12.14 am,” reveals Pavan, who has since been busy answering calls while being on the side of his wife and son.

Pavan further states that both Apeksha and his son are keeping good health and he is also thrilled that he happened to be free from his filming schedule to give them all the time and attention. “It really amazes me how my son has chosen the right time slot. We were to be shooting for Raymo, but there was a slight pause as my cinematographer’s wife was unwell and we had to take a break. He’s picked exactly that time to enter the world,” beams Pavan.

Quiz Pavan on how he’d celebrate this day henceforth and he says, “Yash had the best wish in this regard. He told me this will mean one big rocking party every year for both father and son. I will look forward to ringing in my birthday every year with greater excitement.”