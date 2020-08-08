INDIATOP NEWS

‘Fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’: RaGa on Quit India Movement

IBC Office August 8, 2020
0 51 Less than a minute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi’s slogan of “do or die” will have to be given a new meaning — “fight against injustice, don’t be afraid”.The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi had given a “do or die” call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.

“Gandhi ji’s slogan of ‘do or die’ will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. ‘Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 8, 2020
54

Sisodia defends use of rapid antigen tests, says its false rate is almost same as RT-PCR

August 8, 2020
53

One dead, 11 injured in Thane cylinder explosion

August 8, 2020
54

Arjun Munda lauds govt after GC Murmu becomes first tribal to take charge as CAG

August 8, 2020
132

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India: Home Ministry

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker