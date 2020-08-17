Feeling blessed to stay with my loved ones: Digangana Suryavanshi

The lockdown has made us all value the small luxuries that we used to enjoy in the pre-covid times. It isn’t any different for our celebrities too as they too lived a basic life while in lockdown and now have resumed working again. Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who is known for her films in South as well as Bollywood echoes similar sentiments.

She says, “I think the biggest luxury is the fact we’re all alive is a luxury; which we take for granted very often. And also it’s a beautiful luxury to be with people who I love. Because to even imagine being quarantined with a set of strangers or alone is equal to a nightmare! So now I understand that this whole phase would have been tough without my family. People say the lockdown is like being grounded in your house, but I in a way realise that it’s freedom, and it’s freedom to have people that you love, and who love you too- that’s another level of freedom honestly!”

She further adds, “I also feel free by just taking a stroll outside in the nature. I enjoy birdwatching too! I’ve always had a connection with nature but I feel like I look at it in a different way now. Because now I realise how truly beautiful nature is and what we made out of it. So, now I definitely feel more responsible towards nature individually.”