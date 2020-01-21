Federal Bank shares up nearly 3 pc post Q3 results

New Delhi

Shares of Federal Bank on Tuesday rose nearly 3 per cent after the lender posted a 32.1 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 440.64 crore for December 2019-20 quarter.

In early morning session, the stock surged 2.71 per cent to Rs 96.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it touched a high of Rs 96.40, up 2.82 per cent over previous close.

The private sector lender had registered a profit of Rs 333.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also improved to Rs 3,738.22 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 3,299.96 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.