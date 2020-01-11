Fatima Sana Shaik says working with Shah Rukh is a biggest dream

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, is yet to announce his next project. Speculations regarding his upcoming projects are in full swing and amongst all that is doing the rounds is Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s film ‘Salute’, a Rakesh Sharma biopic. Along with Shah Rukh, the film will reportedly also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, when asked about the same, she recently rubbished all such reports. Speaking about the same, she said that although she doesn’t if something like this is on the cards, working with Shah Rukh Khan are her biggest film dream.

She also added that if she gets to work with him, then she will forsake everything else for it. According to her, all the dreams that she has with films will get fulfilled when that happens.

The other reports doing the rounds include, SRK signing Rajkumar Hirani and South director Atlee’s films but nothing has been yet confirmed officially.

On the work front, Fatima has films like, ‘Bhoot Police’ which will also star Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. She will also be seen in ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is also part of Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Ludo’.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she reportedly said although ‘Bhoot Police’ got pushed she got ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ where she is working with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. She added that she is having a fun time shooting for all of her projects.