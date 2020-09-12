STATESTOP NEWS

Farmer develops handy gun to scare away animals

IBC Office September 12, 2020
Beltangady

Animals including monkeys which watch people going around their plantations or farms with this gun on their shoulders are sure to keep themselves at a safe distance. These guns create sounds which instil a sense of terror in the minds of the animals. The owners can peacefully undertake other works without worrying over the problem of pests.

Gopal Acharya, residing near Gandhinagar in Karimanelu village in the taluk has developed a gun that has come as a boon for the farmers who are frustrated at the never-ending woes created by wild animals. Acharya is a farmer himself and a carpenter. With hard work and ideas, he has developed this gun.

The gun has a high-quality pipe. Cost of the gun is about Rs 2,500 to 3,000. It looks like the normal gun. This gun can be used to threaten monkeys and peacocks during the day and wild boars at night. An additional advantage of this gun is that it does not pose risk to the lives of the people and animals and even women can use them easily.Venur forest officer, Prashanth says that this is good equipment to scare wild animals as it does not harm animals. Farmers facing problems from wild animals can use this gun, he says.

Gopal Acharya says that those who used the guns made by him had expressed a good opinion about its utility. He said that the people who used this gun have experienced good relief from the wild animal menace.

