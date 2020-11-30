Farm laws bring new options to farmers: PM Modi

Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the new farm laws have brought new options and opportunities for farmers and also provides legal protection against them.

Speaking at a function in Varanasi, the Prime Minister began his speech with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and said that while everyone can raise questions in a democracy but there is a new trend in which some people are spreading misinformation and canards against the decisions taken by the government.

“These forces have spread misinformation to such an extent that it is unbelievable. They did not even allow welfare schemes to be implemented in states where they are in power,” he said

He said that the old system option was still open for farmers.

“These are the same people who have been duping farmers for decades. The MSP was always announced but never implemented. Their mega schemes never reached the beneficiaries,” he said.

The Prime Minister listed the various schemes announced by his government for farmers including mobile cold storage, micro-irrigation, and access to a global market. “Black rice from this region now has a market in Australia,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government had also implemented the pension scheme for farmers and 21 lakh farmers have even been linked to the scheme.

He said that farmers could not be blamed because they have suffered for decades and have been fleeced.

“We are not working with ‘chhal’ (deceit) but with the purity of ‘Ganga jal’,” he stated.

He said he was confident that the ‘annadata’ (farmer) of the country would lead ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ one day.

The Prime Minister, on Monday, inaugurated the 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore in Khajuri.

This is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

The Prime Minister said that the six-lane road would not only ease traffic but would also help in the movement of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela.

He said that in the past six years, had ensured better road, rail, and air connectivity for Varanasi and people.

“Uttar Pradesh is now Express Pradesh and five new expressways being constructed will give a new identity to the state. I congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for focusing on the development of infrastructure which has not only acted as a catalyst for development but has also generated employment,” he said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking on the occasion, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured the safety and security of the countrymen during the pandemic. He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the country’s health infrastructure had been upgraded to meet the challenges of the prevailing situation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers at the Babatpur airport.