Fans to release CDP as hit film ‘Jogi’ completes 15 years

Fans can now take a nostalgic trip online to celebrate one of Shivarajkumar’s timeless hit film Jogi which completes 15 years on August 18, as one of their fan groups plan to release a Common Display Picture on that day online. Sharing the news with everyone on social media the group tagged Shivarajkumar and director Prem and posted, “#JOGI 15 Years CDP Launch on #Aug18th

Get Ready For The Biggest #TwitterTrend From Aug 18th 5PM to 19th 5PMCollision symbolJust 11 More Days to Go!!

#JOGI A Craze That Never Ends Revolving hearts @NimmaShivanna @directorprems #Jogi15Years #DrShivarajKumar #Shivanna #LeaderShivanna #EmperorOfSandalwood”

The film’s director Prem was also seen thanking the fan group for their appreciation. “Thank u my all @shivuaDDa brothers (sic)” posted Prem along with the post.

Jogi was a film that created a huge sensation in Sandalwood and was a landmark film in Shivarajkumar . This movie is known for its mother-son emotional narrative and its underworld connect. Prem, who had already experimented with such a storyline, made Jogi into an interesting watch for the audience. This movie created a record in Sandalwood for being screened for more than 100 days in more than 60 theatres in Karnataka. The movie revolves around a mother and son who come to the city from a village in search of her another son, but they will never meet each other and the mother dies at the end of the movie. Jogi starred Shivarajkumar, Jennifer Kotwal, and Arundhati Nag.

Just like 25 years of Shivarajkumar’s Om was celebrated earlier this year, fans are super excited to celebrate his next film with equal gusto on August 18.