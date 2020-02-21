ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Fans pour beer on cutouts of actor Dhananjay in several theaters

IBC News Bureau February 21, 2020
Daali Dhananjay starrer film ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’, directed by Suri has released in over 300 theaters across the state.

In the city, a few fans poured beer on the cutouts of Dhananjay in many theaters setting a bad precedent.

According to the sources, in several theaters special screening was scheduled at 7 am.

At that time a few fans used beer to show their love and affection for their beloved hero.

Nivedita is acting opposite Dhananjay in this movie.

The movie has got a good opening on day 1 as many are using the Shivaratri holiday to enjoy the movie.

