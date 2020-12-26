Family alleges hospital refused to release body of COVID-19 patient

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar intervened to settle an imbroglio involving a private hospital in Bengaluru and the family of a COVID-19 patient who passed away.

While the family alleged that the hospital was refusing to surrender the body of the patient and had billed them exorbitantly, the hospital claimed that the body was to be given to the family only via the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), following COVID-19 protocols. However, the patient’s family claimed that the hospital was not giving the body to the BBMP due to the pending bill.

According to reports, 62-year-old Bheem Ram Patel from Rajasthan was admitted to Malathi Manipal Hospital in Jayanagar after reporting COVID-19 symptoms, and he subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. He passed away on December 23 and was found to be positive in a repeat coronavirus test.

The family of the deceased said that the patient had not recovered even with 40 days of treatment, and that the hospital had charged them an exorbitant amount. They also claimed that the hospital had misled them to believe that the “virus has been treated”. However, they were upset to see that the postmortem report still mentioned the presence of coronavirus. A video with the hospital building in the background and a man narrating the family’s version, claiming that they were billed Rs 40 lakh, also went viral.

A statement from the Health Minister’s office said, “The Minister, who was informed about the incident the same evening, contacted the management about the case. The hospital administration explained that there was no fault of theirs and that according to the regulations, the body of the patient has to be handed over through BBMP and gave the details of payment dues.”

It added, “Following the instructions from the Minister, the bill was cleared with the amount paid by the insurance company and son of the deceased patient. The body of the patient was handed over according to COVID-19 regulations on 24 December to the family. The bill amount of Rs 10 lakh has been waived.”