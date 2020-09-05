Fact finding committee in Bangalore riots case says involvemnt of ‘Land Jihad’, submits report

Bengaluru: A fact finding committee of the Citizens for Democracy team has mentioned in its report that the riots at DJ Halli and KG Halli appeared to have been pre-planned and targeted at the Hindus of the area. It further said that the act appear like a conspiracy hatched by the ‘Land Jihad’ which aims at increasing Muslim presence in the area. The committee is headed by retired judge Shrikant D Babaladi.

The committee leaders handed over a fact finding report in 49 pages to the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, on Friday September 4. The committee members said that the chief minister assured to discuss the report with high ranking officials and act upon it.

The committee said that the disturbances appeared to be aimed at the Hindus. The members pointed out that in all the first information reports (FIR) registered in two police stations in the vicinity in connection with the riots, the accused happen to be the members of the Muslim community. As per the information gathered by the committee, out of about 70 FIRs, only two were filed by the Muslim community members while the remaining were filed by the Hindus.

The committee said that the riots appeared to be backed by the conspiracy to change the demographic character of Kaval Bhyrasandra area of the city by converting it slowly into a Muslim majority area by giving rise to a sense of apprehension among the Hindus. The committee pointed out that frequent riots make the Hindus to feel threatened and shift residences elsewhere and frequent disturbances also cause the property prices to fall. The Hindus, who face financial crisis, are compelled to sell their properties at low prices and shift elsewhere. In course of time, these properties would be acquired by the Muslims, and the rioters were clearly backed by the long range plans to increase their stronghold on the area, the committee stated.

Retired additional chief secretary M Madan Gopal, Kerala retired director general of police Dr M S Krishnamurthy, retired IIFS officer Dr R Raju, retired IRS officer Dr J P Prakash and senior journalist R K Mattoo are some of the members of this 11-member committee.