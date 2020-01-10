Face recognition at KSR

The face recognition system will be fully implemented at KSR City Railway station by February, South Western Railway (SWR) officials said. A pilot was conducted between May and October and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Bengaluru division proposed use of face recognition software (FRS) in Indian Railways.

“The aim of the pilot was to design a suitable technology for a scenario which will create a digital perimeter over Indian Railways and identify any criminal entering stations with the help of advanced artificial intelligence, without disrupting traffic flow in and out of stations,” said an SWR statement.

“Several technology companies were invited for a field trial at KSR railway station, where a criminal database was provided by Government Railway Police. A detailed pilot was done since airport-like FRS wherein people move in a line and stand for a minute to scan faces, won’t work in the railways in view of the quantum of traffic,” SWR said.

Officials said procurement of face-recognition CCTV cameras is in the final stage.