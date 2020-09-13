Extend annual GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months: ICAI

NEW DELHI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has written to the GST Council seeking deferment of 2018-19 GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months till December 31.

The last date for filing annual return for 2018-19 fiscal for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered taxpayer is September 30.

In its representation to the GST Council, the ICAI said majority of the offices are working only partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We request… to provide appropriate relaxation to the registered persons and extend due dates of filing GST annual return and GST audit for the year 2018–19 by 3 months till December 31, 2020. This would provide needed relaxation to the trade, in combating the circumstances arising out of coronavirus,” the ICAI said.

The government had in May extended the last date for filing annual GST return for financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said COVID-19 has not only dramatically affected the lives of people but has also brought various businesses to a standstill.

“Under current scenario, where the industries are struggling, the focus has shifted to keep the operations running vis-a-vis meeting compliance deadlines. As such, this move of the ICAI, filing a representation seeking extension in the due dates for GST annual return and audit report by 3 months, will be much appreciated by the industry” and if accepted by the government, it would provide the requisite breathing space to businesses, Jain added.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads. GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.