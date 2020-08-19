Expect CBI to complete investigation in Sushant death case in time-bound manner: RS Prasad

New Delhi

Thanking the Supreme Court for handing over the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that he now hoped that the investigative agency will be conducting a “professional” investigation within the stipulated time frame.

“It is a great moment that SC has transferred the investigation to CBI. I would expect that CBI will now undertake a professional character and conduct a time-bound investigation,” Prasad said.

The Union Minister had earlier put out tweets stating that this was a triumph of justice and added that the soul of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput “will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of the case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court.”

He also said that the whole country is standing up for justice to be delivered in this case and also saluted the courage shown by his family members.

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.